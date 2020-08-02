Home TV Series Amazon Prime The Family Man Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Recent Information
TV SeriesAmazon PrimeEntertainment

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Recent Information

By- Badshah Dhiraj
The Family Man – Srikant Tiwari depicted by the gifted Manoj Bajpayee is coming. Considered on the web series spectrum’s right side, The Family Man is a TV series that is simple yet unique. It’s one of those most-watched Indian web series as a result of leading performances from Manoj Bajpayee, Gul Panag, and Co. Because of the announcement of the season, many updates are surfacing and we can’t wait to dive!

When Is It Releasing?

Season 2 of the family man started shooting in November of 2019.

The series is set to release in October of 2020 bringing all the fun and creative aspects back. But the series might be pushed to January 2021 as hinted by Manoj Bajpayee.

The Cast And The Crew

The show will bring the cast of this back. Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade Sharad Kelkar as Arvind, along with many others. There are no additions that have been revealed. The current cast of the series is cooking up better and new things are making the lovers desperate.

Updates On The Plot

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Thank you for the world class taareef!” – Srikant Tiwari

A post shared by The Family Man (@familymanamazon) on

The Family Man finished the first season. Without a doubt, season 2 will cover the release of this gasoline. It will inform the audience more about the relation between Srikant and Suchitra. And the most expected details of these are going to all be Zulfiqar’s new plan’s introduction. The narrative will be along the very same lines as season one. The series will discuss its effects and terrorism.

All in all, though there is a delay, it is an understatement to say that the next season will be useful. It is highly expected and we can’t wait to see Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Iyer again.

Badshah Dhiraj
