The Family Man Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates Check Here

By- Nitesh kumar
The audience was gripped by the household man season 1 , unlike others. The show is a story of a family man who’s caught between maintaining his life and serving the country during the intelligence bureaucracy. The family man season 1 drew praise to its acting of also the world-class production worth and Manoj Bajpayee from several corners. The series also drew tremendous praise for its love of storytelling, which is sorely missing from TV shows that were Indian. The family man season 2 guarantees to take the series to another level with Manoj saying that season 2 will be bigger, and better to online publications.

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date:

The Family Man season 2 comprising Manoj Bajpai is going to be discharged in October 2020. Whatever the case, the specific date of the series to head is as under the wraps.

The cast of Family Man Season 2:

The series highlights Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, Priyamani Suchitra Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade. Shreya Dhanwanthary like Zoya, Sharad Kelkar as Arvind. Dalip Tahil Amongst Others, Shahab Ali as Sajid, Samantha Akkineni, as Kulkarni.

The Family Man Season Two Plot

The Family man season 2 ended in a cliffhanger, with India’s capital, Delhi. As Srikant also faces an uphill struggle, the impending concoction attack is going to be a significant threat to millions of Indians in season two. Owing to his work, his relationship with his wife Suchitra is under tremendous pressure. Different characters like Arvind are currently making their way to Suchitra’s life. Srikant faces odds, as Kareen Sweetheart releases movie from daylight. Season 2 will also uncover Kareem’s strategic show standing, and his earlier passing in-depth.

Nitesh kumar

