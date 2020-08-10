The Family Man Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know About This Series

- Advertisement -

The Family Man is among that most-watched ever Indian Web Series. This play has been Raj and DK, who also directed this epic series.

Will Season 2 of The Family Man come?

The Family Man Season 2 will be released in October 2020. The same as the very first season, the next one will also be helmed and produced by manager duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

What is the release date of The Family Man Season 2?

The speculations around the official release date of Family Man continues with no official statement from Prime Video about the same. However, reports suggest that Family Man Season 2 Release will happen in October 2020.

Expected Plot Of The Show

The narrative may be picked the place. The hinges are being put in by the fate of funding as the spectre of chemical assaults is soaring over Delhi. We can get to look the term flip of occasions within the following installation. The courting of Suchitra and Srikant may be placed using the ribbon. There is a large number of strain between the aggravation. Another key might be spilt in the following season. We will, in any case, get to know what took place with Suchitra and Arvind.

The cast of Family Man Season 2:

The show highlights Manoj Bajpayee Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, as Srikant Tiwari, Priyamani Suchitra Tiwari. Shreya Dhanwanthary like Zoya, Sharad Kelkar as Arvind. Dalip Tahil, among others, Shahab Ali as Sajid, Samantha Akkineni, as Kulkarni.