Home TV Series Amazon Prime The Family Man Season 2: Now Manoj Bajpayee Will Get Migrants Jobs
TV SeriesAmazon PrimeEntertainment

The Family Man Season 2: Now Manoj Bajpayee Will Get Migrants Jobs

By- Badshah Dhiraj
- Advertisement -

The more hands to help in this difficult time, the better. The film industry is also contributing to it. Actor Sonu Sood is also providing employment opportunities to migrants after they reach home. At the same time, Manoj Bajpayee has also decided to help the migrants. Manoj and his wife, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, have joined hands with a charitable trust. Under the Shramik Samman project, they will try to get migrants to start their livelihood by providing them jobs.

Sharing a video, Manoj and Shabana said that the troubles of migrant labor friends have increased. It is a big challenge for them to earn a minimum of livelihood. Along with the video, he wrote on Instagram, stating about the project that this campaign will be carried out across India. There are 74 projects, of which three have been released, while 20 projects have received funding. He appealed to the people to contribute as much as possible in this project so that migrants’ lives can be started again.

Also Read:   Mirzapur Season 2: Know The Cast, Plot And Release Date Of The Show..!!!

Season 2 of Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘The Family Man’ is anticipated since the end of the first season. Fans are continuously posting questions not only on Amazon but also on social media for the upcoming season. The people well-received season 1 of 2019’s ‘The Family Man.’

Also Read:   How The Blacklist Season 8 Will Start Things Off, According To The Executive Producers

Now people are eagerly waiting for the next season to come and want to know when the second season will come and let you know that the shooting of the second part has started, and it will be a blast on the online platform soon. The Family Man Season 2 stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Sudeep Kishan, Darshan Kumar, Dilip Tahil, Pawan Chopra.

Also Read:   Amazon Announced New Watch Party Feature For Prime Video, That Will Allow Up To 100 Participants

The Family Man Season 2 Trailer

- Advertisement -
Badshah Dhiraj
Dhiraj is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows & comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, how tech works and daily news about how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at Worldtoptrend.com

Must Read

Mirzapur Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Click To know More.

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Since internet series' occurrence occurred within the content situation, series and shows have come and gone. Still, few have managed to render the type...
Read more

Elder Scrolls 6 : Latest Updates About That You Want To Know

Gaming Anand mohan -
The Elder Scrolls 6 is among the most anticipated games of the coming decade. However, because the teaser trailer has been released in 2018,...
Read more

Fable 4 : Release Date, Gameplay And Other Latest Details

Gaming Anand mohan -
The Fable series as a role-playing game builds the development of a player-controlled protagonist. The large event links into the connection of the same...
Read more

Netflix’s Cursed Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal Updates

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Netflix, a very common online platform to see all kinds of blockbuster shows, movies, etc.. It is very sensitive towards all of its publishing...
Read more

Sacred Games Season 3 : Has Varun Grover Penned Down The New Season? And Click To know More.

Netflix Vinay yadav -
Sacred Games Season 3. The Indian Netflix first web collection, Sacred Games, has accumulated all of the focus on it. The audiences and the...
Read more

Attack On Titan Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Attack on Titan is a Japanese black dream anime tv series adapted from the manga of the identical name by Hajime Isayama. It's set...
Read more

Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Details You Need To Know!

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Outer Banks is an American adolescent series. The web TV thriller is a mix of experience backbone chiller activity, and mystery. Outer Banks is...
Read more

The Dark Crystal Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More New Details

Netflix Anand mohan -
The Dark Crystal Season 2: most of us love fantasies and that is the reason why The Dark Crystal series is always in the...
Read more

Destiny 2 : Release Date, Gameplay And Latest Updates!!!

Gaming Anand mohan -
Bungie has announced that it's slowing its next significant Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light, to November 10th on account of the problems of growth...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So far

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
The British comedy-drama web television show, Sex Education, became an immediate hit when it was dropped on Netflix two years back and received positive...
Read more
© World Top Trend