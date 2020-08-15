Home TV Series Netflix The Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee Talks On Season 3...
The Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee Talks On Season 3 Renewed

Anish Yadav
The Family Man Season 2 is a highly expected superhit Indian web television series fans are waiting for the previous one year. The release date for the season is not yet been released from calling what they can see from the forthcoming season, but that can’t restrict fans.

Fans are very optimistic and happy as The Family Man Season 3 has been revived before the release of Season 2. According to a few sources, the creators Krishna D K and Raj Nidimoru are conceptualizing the season. They are trying to comprehend the storyline, which will make sense in the future.

The Family Man Season 2 is likely to be released in October this year. There is no official confirmation on this. The season is to get an official synopsis. However, the series experts speculate that the next season will dive more deeply into every character’s story.

Manoj Bajpayee, the lead actor, has revealed in a dialogue with Bollywood Hungama what the viewers can expect from The Family Man Season 2.

“Family Man is already shot. It is getting edited. However, the editing process is slow due to the lockdown since it is all happening on the internet,” Manoj Bajpayee said.

“The report that is coming in is superb. I am rather happy. It (Family Man Season 2) will be bigger and better than much I can guarantee you. The new entry is going to Samantha Prabhu (Samantha Akkineni) out of South, and she is going to be the most recent addition to our series,” Manoj Bajpayee added.

The Family Man Season 2’s development, which has been halted due to this coronavirus pandemic, is expected to be finished soon. We can expect its release in October this year, or at the end of 2020.

