The Family Man Season 2: For Manoj Bajpayee’s Fans- Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything

The Family Man featuring Manoj Bajpayee is very good to go to make its rebound on Amazon Prime with another exciting story. The season will leap deep into the tale of these characters.

It’s being said that it will energizing and will have different turns keeping fans excited and anxious as all through this season. Another character will be likewise observed by the series played by south Indian entertainer Samantha Akkineni.

The Plot of Family Man Season 2

The story will proceed from cliffhanger consummation of season 1. The fate of Delhi hangs freely in that which happens next will have appeared from the arrangement and light of this impending concoction assault. Suchitra’s connection and Srikant will probably be under strain and fans will, at last, recognize that night, what happened among Suchitra and Arvind.

The profession of Srikant will be in peril as the movie will be released by Kareem sweetheart in daylight containing the evidence concerning the passing of Kareem, and the present status of tactical will be uncovered.

The Release Date of Family Man Season 2

The Family Man season 2 featuring Manoj Bajpai is going to be released in October 2020. In any case, the specific date of the show to head is under the wraps.

The cast of Family Man Season 2:

The show highlights Manoj Bajpayee Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, as Srikant Tiwari, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari. Darshan Kumaar as Major Sameer, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, Sharad Kelkar as Arvind. Dalip Tahil as Kulkarni, Shahab Ali as Sajid, Samantha Akkineni.

What number of scenes will Family Man Season 2 have?

Like the first season, the season will likewise possess an aggregate of 10 scenes.

The Amazon Original Series got an overwhelmingly positive reaction from watchers from India and around the world. The first season of this Manoj Bajpayee-starrer is that the most-watched Amazon Original till date in India.