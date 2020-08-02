Home Gaming The Elder Scrolls 6 : Release Date, Story, Development And Is it...
The Elder Scrolls 6 : Release Date, Story, Development And Is it coming to Xbox Series X and PS5?

By- Anand mohan
Ever since Skyrim’s launch in 2011, Elder Scrolls fans are clamoring for a brand new game to sink their teeth into. It’s reasonable for them to do so, with us having to be given a mainline Elder Scrolls game on a next-generation console. And no, The Elder Scrolls Online — despite its healthy charm and awesomeness — only doesn’t count.

Fortunately, in E3 2018, Bethesda finally broke radio silence on The Elder Scrolls 6. Here’s what you want to know.

Story

Regardless of The Elder Scrolls being a long-running show, the games aren’t always connected. With the exclusion of their first two titles, each Elder Scrolls game has its narrative. They’re all set in the world of Tamriel and they all feed off the same lore, but the tales are intentionally self-contained to enable new players to jump in where they want and not feel lost.

Development

It’s safe to say the Elder Scrolls 6 remains largely in its preparation phase. During E3 2019, Todd Howard told IGN that”everyone ought to be very patient” in regards to The Elder Scrolls 6, so it is very likely that even if the game is currently in development, it is not far enough along to show off in any way just yet.

The Elder Scrolls 6 Is it coming to Xbox Series X and PS5?

Bethesda hasn’t announced any platforms for this, but The Elder Scrolls 6 is very probably coming to PS5 and Xbox collection X. With The Elder Scrolls 6 nevertheless a couple of years outside by most estimates along with the lifecycles of this Xbox One and PS4 coming to an end, it’s difficult to envision Bethesda releasing it on old hardware.

Release Date

It’s unknown when The Elder Scrolls 6 will release, but don’t expect it for another few years. Bethesda still must release Starfield first, which also doesn’t have a release date yet.

It is tough to say when we’re treated to the first details about The Elder Scrolls 6. Bethesda head Todd Howard has acknowledged the importance of maintaining fans who participated with new expectations (which was the whole point of this ancient announcement), but he also knows it is sensible not to mention too much, too quickly. With the PS5 and Xbox Series X on the horizon, today could be an ideal time for Bethesda to flaunt more information, however, the studio is centered on Starfield in the present time.

