The Elder Scrolls 6 : Release Date, Gameplay And Much More

The Elder Scrolls VI has been asked by enthusiasts for quite a long time today, and as a result of the E3 2018 statement, we now have confirmation that Bethesda plans to make it.

Bethesda’s Todd Howard has indicated that the studio’s attention will be on Starfield initial and then will change to The Elder Scrolls VI. Bethesda senior vice president Peter Hines says to not anticipate Elder Scrolls 6 news until years from today.

Even though we do not have a formal launch date for The Elder Scrolls VI, we do understand a little bit about where it may happen, thanks to some dedicated fans. Continue reading for more information on everything we understand about The Elder Scrolls VI.

Release Date

In the time of writing, a release date for The Elder Scrolls VI hasn’t yet been announced. While the match was confirmed by Bethesda, it seems a different installment in the franchise will not be coming anytime soon. Talking to IGN, Bethesda’s Todd Howard indicated the Elder Scrolls VI would not happen until Bethesda’s Starfield was published, which also does not have a launch date at the time of composing.

Howard affirmed the Elder Scrolls VI wouldn’t be launch about the Xbox One and PS4 console generation, suggesting that it will likely see an Xbox set X and PlayStation 5 launching.

Gameplay

However, in our interview with Todd Howard, he clarified, “This is a game we will need to design for people to perform for a decade at least.” He continued, “When they [the players] finally observe the game and what we have on mind, they will know the difference more about technology and exactly what we wanted to perform.”

Location

In E3 2018, Bethesda revealed a brief teaser trailer for The Elder Scrolls VI, which seems to indicate the location of the match. The teaser shows off a fog-filled valley, an old ruined fort, a town across the water’s edge, and a coastline, which leads us to believe The Elder Scrolls VI location could be set in High Rock.

Races

In the time of writing, there has been no statement from Bethesda about which races will probably seem and be playable in The Elder Scrolls VI. There are ten races in Skyrim, all of which made appearances in past games. It appears likely that some, if not all, of those races, might also appear in The Elder Scrolls VI. But, we’ll have to wait to learn more from Bethesda before we can say for sure.