The Elder Scrolls 6 Needs to Avoid This Skyrim Problem And More Other Updates

The Elder Scrolls 6 has an enormous legacy to live up to. Skyrim was hugely critically and commercially successful, selling over 20 million copies between 2011 and 2014. Despite this, it is not a game with no problems.

The Elder Scrolls 6 to succeed, it will have to fix some of Skyrim’s biggest problems to step out from its shadow and provide a truly next-gen-feeling RPG story. There is 1 element specifically which another game will need to improve on to provide players an exciting and refreshing Elder Scrolls experience.

Among Skyrim’s biggest issues is that, when it offers the player choices, the game very rarely gives the player motive to provide those options equal attention. For example, at the opening order, the player character is superbly almost executed from the Imperial military after being caught up in a Stormcloak ambush on the Cyrodiil border.

The Potential Of The Elder Scrolls

The Elder Scrolls 6’s player personality needs choices like those to feel as they’re given equal weight. There should not be a single choice which the game makes a lot more attractive than others or seems to need the participant to make. Otherwise, the options in the game are abundant, but they are too simple to cause them to sense anything other than arbitrary.

The next Elder Scrolls game ought to be made to make decisions like these have equal immersive weight. There should be an emotional appeal to both options when presented with a choice such as the one between Ralof and Hadvar, the Stormcloaks, or the Empire. When it comes to nature’s race, the game should make the attempt to ensure the differing choices feel equally as legitimate in the time of character creation.

This could make one race seem less like the principal character of this match, and, like in Oblivion, provide the player more incentive to choose a race other than the natives of this province. Whatever the situation, Bethesda needs to make sure that distinct roleplaying choices feel as legitimate in the story when its second game is going to escape Skyrim’s shadow.