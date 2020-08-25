The Dragon Prince Season 4: Know The Cast, Plot And Release Date Of The Show..!!!

- Advertisement -

The famous show The Dragon Prince is an American web tv series. This exciting show includes Fantasy, Adventure, Action, Comedy, and Drama genres. The series was first aired on September 14, 2018. And the show was first premiered on Netflix. Villads Spangsberg developed the show, and Giancarlo Volpe and Aaron Ehasz, Justin Richmond, Justin Santistevan, and Giancarlo Volpe were the show’s producer. It cast all talented actors included Jack DeSena, Paula Burrows, and Sasha Rojen. The show has till now created three seasons. Season 1 was aired with 9 episodes. Then on February 15, 2019, season 2 was released with 9 episodes and season 3 on November 22, 2019 with 9 episodes. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 8.4/10 from IMDb and 100% from Rotten Tomatoes.

The dragon prince season 4 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet, but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We do hope to see fresh new faces, but till now, we don’t have any confirmed news to it. The cast includes Callum, Rayla, Tarzan, Viren, and Claudia.

The dragon prince season 4 plot

The season 4 will be the continuation of the previous season. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

The dragon prince season 4 Release date

The series has been renewed for a fourth season. As we know, the series was first released on September 14, 2018, on Netflix. But for now, we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic, a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world is back to normal, the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. The season 4 is to be airing in the early 2021. For more details about the new season, stay updated with us.