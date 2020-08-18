The Disney Bundle – such as Hulu and ESPN+, in Addition to Disney+.

- Advertisement -

Verizon’s updated unlimited plans include free Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Verizon upgraded its Mix & Match Unlimited plans on Monday, bringing The Disney Bundle to some of its plans, such as Hulu and ESPN+, in Addition to Disney+.

To Acquire The Disney Bundle free of charge via Verizon, you’ll need to sign up for either the Play More or Get More plan starting on August 20th.

If you already pay to get a Verizon program, you will have to go for any of the updated plans.

Verizon will not move you over automatically when they launch on August 20th.

Verizon announced on Monday it could be expanding its partnership with The Walt Disney Company to boost the value of its Mix & Match Unlimited mobile data programs.

Last autumn, Verizon and Disney teamed up to deliver free Disney+ vouchers to pick unlimited data plans, and beginning on August 20th,

free subscriptions to Hulu and ESPN+ will be added to the Play More and Get More plans also, at no cost.

Verizon now offers five Mix & Match Unlimited plans: Start Unlimited ($35), Play More Unlimited ($45), Do Longer Unlimited ($45), Get More Unlimited ($55), and Just Kids ($35). The pricing of the programs will remain the same, but the Play More and Get more programs finally have the full Disney Bundle, which costs $13/month. If you are already subscribed to one of these programs, you will have to actively opt-in to your upgraded program on August 20th.

“The addition of The Disney Bundle into our agreement with Verizon reinforces our commitment to providing their readers with access to high-quality entertainment from Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+,” said Disney’s executive

vice president of Platform Distribution Sean Breen at a press release on Monday morning. “We are constantly on the lookout for the most advantageous ways for consumers to experience our content

and we are pleased to work with Verizon so they can supply their clients with these appealing new offerings .”

Play More and Do More still offer half an hour of Apple Music for free, but if you want The Disney Bundle and unlimited free music, you’ll need to register for the Get More plan.

Verizon is also bringing 720p HD streaming to the Do More plan, 50GB of 4G LTE high data per month into the Play More and Get more plans,

and unlimited information to the Only Kids plans, even though the speeds top out at 5Mbps.

The fine print makes a compelling offer infinitely more complex than it has to be, however you need to have the ability to get most of the info that you want in the movie above.

Bear in mind that all the prices reflect strategies with four traces, so depending on how many people are in your strategy, your cost might be different.