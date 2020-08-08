Home TV Series Netflix The Dark Crystal Season 2 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer
The Dark Crystal Season 2 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is an American Dream web television series produced by Netflix and The Jim Henson Company. The series premiered on 30th August 2019 with ten episodes and the running time 46-61 minutes. The show is critically acclaimed and has a massive fan base.

The show is a prequel to the much-adored 1982 movie The Dark Crystal directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz. The show follows the story of three Gelflings Rian, Deet, and Brea as they discover a horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power that threatens not only their whole clan of Gelflings but additionally their planet Thra.

Release Date

There has been no official statement as of yet but there is not any reason to believe that there isn’t going to be a second season. The first season is so popular that the second season is given besides in a meeting given by the developers of the show it was shown that they’ve concrete document for year 2 and are ready to go. But as to if the year 2 will be released the fans might have to likely wait till the end of 2021. The Dark Crystal Season 2 is scheduled to launch in October 2021.

Cast

The majority of the characters from the first time are very likely to return as the voice cast.
Taron Egerton as Rian
Anya Taylor-Joy as Brea
Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet
Donna Kimball as Aughra
Jason Issacs as The Emperor
Simon Pegg as The Chamberlain
Benedict Wong as The General
Mark Hamill as The Scientist

Plot

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season 1 finale ends with Gelfling winning the battle against the Skeksis. But the win has its consequences for and Gelfling and Thra. The finale showed the Skeksis handling to create revived Grathim which spells trouble for Gelfling. The fate of Deet is also explored in the second season. There is also this crystal that Gelfling has and has to discover how to cure it. Overall, the season promises to be amazing and worth the wait.

Trailer

While there’s a long wait before the year 2 release for all the ardent fans out there.

