The Dark Crystal Season 2 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Renewal Status

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is based on the 1982 Movie with the same name as Jim Henson. This fantasy web television show is developed by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. After viewing the first season, everybody felt like Dark Crystal has received the treatment it deserves in the shape of a prequel series. This new series brings the marvelous witty universe back to new life with exciting contemporary storytelling, activity, and thickness.

This is what we know up to now about the second season.

Renewal Update

Renewal of the Netflix reveals is mostly according to their achievement scale. The first season of The Dark Crystal was a hit but Netflix hasn’t revived the show yet. It has been almost a year since its release and its renewal standing stays the same. Creators have not given any updates relating to it. However, a media outlet reported that programmer Jeffrey Addiss has plans for a new season. Fans are still optimistic and expecting a second season of The Dark Crystal.

Release Date

There is not any official confirmation about the next season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Hence, it’s tough to predict any motive date of the approaching season. As we all know about the adverse conditions going on right now, the next season could be further delayed. Also, the first season premiered almost after 27 months of its renewal. So, fans should not expect the second season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to come until 2021 for the oldest.

Cast

If the season-2 ever happens, we are expecting to see Targon Egerton as Rian, Anya Taylor-Joy as Brea, Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet, Jason Isaacs as The Emperor, and Olly Taylor as The Scientist.

We are expecting new lands and new personalities to be discovered in the new season.

Plot

The new season will most likely demonstrate the downfall of Gelflings. In the preceding season, Gelflings won the battle of Stone in Wood but they failed to stand against the Skis. By the end of the prior season, we found scientists producing Garthim, a weapon that would make the war in favor of Skis. Garthim led to an event called’ The Garthim War’.

In the new season, Skesis are anticipated to use The Garthim to defeat Gelflings.