The Dark Crystal Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is an American dream web television show Created by Netflix and The Jim Henson Company. The show premiered on 30th August 2019 with ten episodes and the running time 46-61 minutes. The show is critically acclaimed and has a huge fan base.

The series is a prequel to the much-adored 1982 film The Dark Crystal led by Jim Henson and Frank Oz. The show follows the story of three Gelflings Rian, Deet, and Brea as they discover a horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power that threatens not only their entire clan of Gelflings but additionally their world Thra.

Release Date

There has been no official announcement as of yet but there’s no reason to believe that there will not be a second season. The first period is so popular that the next season is given besides in a meeting given by the programmers of the show it had been shown that they’ve concrete record for year 2 and are ready to go. But as to when season 2 will be released the fans may have to probably wait until the end of 2021. The Dark Crystal Season 2 is scheduled to release in October 2021.

Cast

Most of the characters from the first season are very likely to come back since the voice cast.

Taron Egerton as Rian

Anya Taylor-Joy as Brea

Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet

Donna Kimball as Aughra

Jason Issacs as The Emperor

Simon Pegg as The Chamberlain

Benedict Wong as The General

Mark Hamill as The Scientist

Plot

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season 1 finale ends with Gelfling winning the battle against the Skeksis. However, the triumph comes with its consequences for and Gelfling and Thra. The finale revealed the Skeksis handling to create revived Grathim which spells trouble for Gelfling. The fate of Deet is also explored in the next season. There’s also this crystal which Gelfling has and must discover how to cure it. In general, the season promises to be amazing and certainly worth the wait.

Trailer

While there is a long wait ahead of this season 2 release for several of the ardent fans out there.