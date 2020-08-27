The Dark Crystal Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal Status

- Advertisement -

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Season 2 is inevitable as the showrunners are certainly keen to do more. The very first season debuted on Netflix on August 30, 2019. This is a dream television series based on the prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson film The Dark Crystal. The series gained universal acclaim, saying it to be an epic fantasy adventure that engrosses us to the very last wondrous detail.

Fans are demanding that the show’s renewal for season two as the creators haven’t yet confirmed. But, we do believe that there is plenty of space to showcase further adventures as the show is set many years before the film’s events.

Age Of Resistance Season 2 Renewal Status

As of this moment, the series’ founder has not yet confirmed the next season’s birth. Netflix has a trend of considering the viewership ratings before renewing a series for further seasons. So as this series is highly popular among the audiences and critics, so the probability of its arrival is quite likely.

But we do need to consider the situation coronavirus pandemic has generated for the movie and television industry. So if the situation comes to ordinary, season two’s filming, dubbing, editing, and composing will start.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season 2 Release Date

There has been no official statement as of yet, but there’s no reason to feel that there will not be another season. The first season is so popular that the next season is given besides in a meeting given by the programmers of the show it had been revealed that they’ve concrete record for season two and are all set to go. But as to when the season two will be published, the fans may have to probably wait till the end of 2021. The Dark Crystal Season 2 is scheduled to launch in October 2021.

Cast Details

This cast will highlight in the second part of The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance:

Taron Egerton as Rian

Anya Taylor-Joy as Brea

Victor Yerrid as Hup

Shazad Latif as Kylan

Donna Kimball as Aughra

Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Celadon

Mark Hamill as The Scientist (skekTek)

Simon Pegg as The Chamberlain

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Season 2 Storyline:

The next season will last to show the adventures Rian, Deet, and Brea. We will observe the Henson staff to expand the world of Thra, introducing new characters to the war between Gelfling and Skeksis.

The story begins from where the first one left off. It will unravel the mystery behind how Skeksis became the Emperor and from which world he arrived. The facts concerning the black crystal will also be revealed.