The Dark Crystal Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal Status

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Season 2 is inevitable to happen as the showrunners are keen to do more. The very first season surfaced on Netflix on August 30, 2019. This is a fantasy tv series based on the prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson film The Dark Crystal. The show gained universal acclaim stating it to be an epic fantasy adventure that engrosses us into the very last wondrous detail.

Fans are demanding the show’s renewal for season 2 as the creators have not yet affirmed the same. But, we do believe that there is plenty of room to showcase further adventures as the show is set several years before the events of the movie.

So here’s what we know up to now about The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Season two, for example, launch date, cast, plot, and more.

Renewal Status

As of now, the series’ creator has not yet confirmed the second season’s arrival. Netflix has a trend of considering the viewership ratings before renewing a series for further seasons. As this show is highly popular with the viewers and critics, so the probability of its coming is quite likely.

But we need to consider the situation coronavirus pandemic has created for the movie and tv market. So if the situation comes to ordinary, season 2’s filming, dubbing, editing, and writing will start.

Release Date

Season 1 was declared in May 2017 also it premiered in August 2019. So we can anticipate the same gap of about 14 months for the second season to land.

So considering this and the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, we can expect the next season to premiere in late 2021 or ancient 2022.

Cast

The official confirmation of the cast returning in the next season isn’t shown yet. But we could presume that most of the main voice-artists will probably be excited to come back.

The three chief personalities — Gelflings Rian (Taron Egerton), Deet (Nathalie Emmanuel), and Brea (Anya Taylor-Joy). Also, we could expect the following to return — Natalie Dormer, Theo James, Toby Jones, Caitriona Balfe, Mark Strong, Harris Dickinson, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Shazad Latif.

Plot

The next season will continue to reveal the adventures Rian, Deet, and Brea. We will observe the Henson staff to expand the world of Thra, introducing new characters into the war between Gelfling and Skeksis.

The story will begin from where the first one left off. It will unravel the mystery behind how Skeksis became the Emperor and out of which planet he came. The facts about the dark crystal will also be revealed.