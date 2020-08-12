Home TV Series Netflix The Dark Crystal Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal...
TV SeriesNetflixTop Stories

The Dark Crystal Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal Status

By- Anand mohan
After receiving accolades for season one, lovers of the Dark Crystal are demanding show’s renewal for year 2. A prequel of 1982 movie Black Crystal by Jim Henson, the show follows the story of 3 Gelflings: Rean, Deet, and Brea who later knowing the dark secrets concerning the cruel Emperor Skeksis, step ahead to unite the Gelfling clan to save their world Thra in the unknown risks of The Dark Crystal.

The Gelfling race around the planet became conscious of the rulers’ tyrannical nature, which is exploitative. The surprising fact is that Skeksis is an alien, not out of their world, but using the disunity among the different clans of Thra to set himself as the new Emperor. How he attempts to suppress the revolt against him is what makes the narrative of this first installment.

Renewal Status

Many stories are left untold in season one, like the story behind the Dark crystal, how Skeksis landed on this planet and became the emperor planet Thra. These questions are made to be answered to your next installment.

Seeing the previous trends of Netflix, where it produces the third or second season of the series concerning the ratings of installation one. And, as this series is highly popular with the masses and critics also, there are likely reasons that Netflix will go for a minimum of one more season.

Still, whenever the filming restart, the writing, editing, dubbing for period 2 will undoubtedly start. As per now, none of the authors or production house has revealed any update about the renewal status.

Release Date

So, considering the book coronavirus also in the scenario, the release date could be escalated up to November 2021. But, all these are merely predictions, and nothing has been confirmed recently about the release date.

Cast

Out of all the cast members, the 3 main leads Rian, Brea, and Deet, will remain unchanged. They’ll be voiced by the very same artists, namely Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel. There is uncertainty over Issacs’ comeback, as he did not enjoy the new procedure of dubbing the puppets. However, the hopes of his coming back to voice are pretty significant.

Plot

Season one revolved around only 1 clan of Earth, Gelflings. Installment two will also explore the occurrence of different clans on Earth. These clans will then combine with all the Gelflings to fight against the Skeksis’ military, and save their planet from destruction. These are just some of the fan theories which might or might not occur in year two. Still, we’ve got full trust over the writers they aren’t going to forgive us and amaze us with their writing in year 2.

Anand mohan

