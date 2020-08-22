Home TV Series The Dark Crystal Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates
TV Series

The Dark Crystal Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance is a fantasy series. It is a modern version of a film released in 1982 of the same name. Louis Leterrier directs this dream web series. The fantasy series’ story is set on a planet Thra a war was begun by a bunch of Gelfling against these lords and where a race of Gelfling is under threat from the evil forces.

Last year, the season of this experience web series premiered from August. It had a total of ten episodes. Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance has attained instant success. Several viewers viewed it. Critics have also appreciated this fantasy web show as it did not bend the narrative much from being comprehended from the initial storyline of Crystal film.

It has been over ten months into the launch of Season 1 of this show, and fans have started predicting things about the upcoming season of this show.

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Season 2 Release Date:

Season one was announced in May 2017 also it was released in August 2019. So we can expect the gap of about 14 weeks for the next season to property.

Considering the repercussions of this pandemic, we can anticipate the season to premiere in 2021 or ancient 2022.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season 2 Cast

The majority of the characters, for the first time, are likely to come back as the voice cast.

  • Taron Egerton as Rian
  • Anya Taylor-Joy as Brea
  • Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet
  • Donna Kimball as Aughra
  • Jason Issacs as The Emperor
  • Simon Pegg as The Chamberlain
  • Benedict Wong as The General
  • Mark Hamill as The Scientist
The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Season 2 Storyline:

The season will last to reveal the adventures Rian, Deet, and Brea. We will see There’s the world to expand, introducing new characters into the war involving Skeksis and Gelfling.

The story begins from where the first one left off. It will unravel the mystery behind how Skeksis became the Emperor and from which planet he arrived. The facts about the crystal will be shown.

Ajeet Kumar

