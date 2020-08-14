The Dark Crystal Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More New Details

- Advertisement -

The Dark Crystal Season 2: most of us love fantasies and that is the reason why The Dark Crystal series is always in the news due to its mind-blowing storyline with its incredible voice casts. Since the first installment of the series has created a firestorm among its audiences. The prequel is really on its way to win your hearts named The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is an American fantasy web television series by The Jim Henson Company and airs on Netflix. It is a prequel of the 1982 first movie The Dark Crystal that showed us the glimpses of this world Thra.

Release Date

The prequel is expected to land not before 2021 whatsoever since there has not been any confirmation reported by the creation as yet. Similarly the first season, season 2 will as well have a very long time to make it to the screens.

Cast

The Cast from year 1 will be returning for this variant as well as voice casts. These include Taron Egerton like Rian, Anya Taylor as Brea, Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet, Donna Kimball as Aughra, Jason Issacs as the Emperor, and Mark Hamill as the scientist and many more.

Plot

When the Gelfing inhabitants of earth Thra has to learn more about the truth that their planet is not in the secure hands of their worshipped lords, Skeksis, the three Gelfings- Brea, Rian, and Deets take the matter in their hands to save their planet from the Skeksis’s evil forces. Season 1 ended with the Gelfings winning the struggle against Skeksis. Now season 2 will show exactly what consequences the winning guide to for your Gelfings and their planet and how do they manage to heal it.

With so much saved in the box waiting to be shown, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season2 is a must-watch and is worth waiting. The show is very famous and widely loved by many. It’s rated 8.5/10 from the critics.