The Dark Crystal Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know The All Latest Updates

- Advertisement -

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is an American fantasy web television series. The show premiered on with the running time 46-61 minutes and ten episodes. The series is critically acclaimed and has a massive fan base.

The show is a prequel to the much loved 1982 movie The Dark Crystal directed by Frank Oz and Jim Henson. The series follows the story of three Gelflings Rian, Deet, and Brea since they discover a horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power that threatens not only their clan of Gelflings but also their world There.

The Dark Crystal Season 2: Release date

The prequel is anticipated to land not before 2021 whatsoever since there has been no confirmation. Likewise the very first season, season 2 will too take a very long time to make it to the screens.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season 2 Plot

In the first installment, it was depicted that the Emperor’s Tyrannical rule has devastated the Thra planet, making the three characters wage a revolt against the Emperor and combine the clan.

Season 2 is expected to start from where the first left off. It would unravel various mysteries like how Skeksis became which world he came, what is the truth concerning the crystal, and out of the Emperor, and a lot more that were left unanswered in the first section.

Season one revolved around only one clan of the planet. Installment two will also explore the occurrence of other clans. These clans and the Gelflings will combine to fight against the Skeksis’ army, and save their planet from destruction.

These are mere. We have confidence within the writers they aren’t likely to disappoint us and amaze us again.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season 2 Cast

The majority of the characters from the first season are very likely to come back since the voice cast.

Taron Egerton as Rian

Anya Taylor-Joy as Brea

Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet

Donna Kimball as Aughra

Jason Issacs as The Emperor

Simon Pegg as The Chamberlain

Benedict Wong as The General

Mark Hamill as The Scientist