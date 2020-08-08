The Dark Crystal Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Plot Much More About This Series You Need To Know!!

- Advertisement -

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is an American Dream web television Show Made by Netflix and The Jim Henson Company. The series premiered in August 2019 with ten episodes and the time 46-61 moments. The show is critically acclaimed and has a huge fan base.

The show is a prequel to the much-adored 1982 movie The Dark Crystal, directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz. The show follows the story of three Gelflings Rian, Deet, and Brea since they discover a horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power that threatens not just their entire clan of Gelflings but also their world There.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season-2 Release Date

There is not any confirmation about the next season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Hence, it is hard to forecast any motive date of the upcoming season. As we all know about the adverse conditions going on right now, the second season can be delayed. Moreover, the first season was released after 27 weeks of its renewal. Fans should not expect the next season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to come for the earliest until 2021.

Plot for The Dark Crystal Season 2 :

In season two, we may witness some turns and twists. Since the crystal Truth is damage and tainted by the powers. Now, season 2 will concentrate on Henson’s staff to expand and Rian, Brea, and Deet’s experience. The season will be mysterious and intriguing. According to the co-executive producer Javier Grillo” We’ve got seven kinds of Golfing in this television show so that you will see a whole spectrum of civilizations.”

The cast for The Dark Crystal Season 2 :

Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor — joy Natalie Dormer Harres Dickinson, Theo James, Helena Bonham Carter, Mark Strong Eddie Izzard, Alicia Vikander will return their functions.