The Dark Crystal Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Expectation From The Second Season

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is an American fantasy web television series produced by Netflix and The Jim Henson Company. The show premiered in August 2019 with ten episodes and the time 46-61 minutes. The series is critically acclaimed and has a huge fan base.

The show is a prequel to the much loved 1982 movie The Dark Crystal, directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz. The show follows the story of three Gelflings Rian, Deet, and Brea as they discover a horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power that threatens not just their clan of Gelflings but their world There.

The Dark Crystal Season 2: Release date

Since there has not been any confirmation, the prequel is expected to land before 2021 whatsoever. Similarly, season 2 will have a long time to make the very first season to the screens.

The Cast of The Dark Crystal Season 2

The Cast from season 1 will soon be returning for this edition as well as voice casts. These include Anya Taylor as Brea, Taron Egerton like Rian, Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet, Donna Kimball as Aughra, Jason Issacs as the Emperor, and Mark Hamill as the scientist and many more.

Expectation From The Second Season

Notwithstanding winning the Battle of the Stone at Wood, the Gelflings have not won the war against Scissors. Close to the conclusion of this first season, authorities had the choice to make a weapon that could alter the course of this war on Skye’s side.

In the aftermath of finding the refuge shrub’s ability, Diet got the capacity to move the darkening advancement to himself. The danger of using this power was for himself, engaging an exorbitant measure of Darkening could deteriorate it.

This occurred when the Emperor tried to use his Darkening Power. Deet stops Emperor be as it might contaminate Deet and separates himself from Darkening disease.