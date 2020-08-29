Home Entertainment The Dark Crystal Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Plot, Trailer, And...
The Dark Crystal Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Plot, Trailer, And Cast, Revealed For The Age Of Resistance Season!

By- Alok Chand
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is an American fantasy web television series produced by Netflix and The Jim Henson Company. The series premiered on 30th August 2019 with ten episodes and the running time 46-61 minutes. The series is critically acclaimed and has a huge fan base.

The Dark Crystal Season 2

The series is a prequel to the much loved 1982 film The Dark Crystal directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz. The show follows the story of three Gelflings Rian, Deet, and Brea since they discover a horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power that threatens not just their entire clan of Gelflings but their world There.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season 2 Release Date

There has been no official statement as of yet, but there’s not any reason to believe that there is not going to be a second season. The first period is so popular that the next season is provided besides in an interview given by the programmers of the series it had been disclosed that they have a concrete document for period 2 and are ready to go.

But as to if year, 2 will be published the fans might have to wait until the end of 2021 probably. The Dark Crystal Season 2 is scheduled to release in October 2021.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season 2 Cast

The majority of the characters from the first season are likely to come back as the voice cast.

Taron Egerton as Rian
Anya Taylor-Joy as Brea
Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet
Donna Kimball as Aughra
Jason Issacs as The Emperor
Simon Pegg as The Chamberlain
Benedict Wong as The Overall
Mark Hamill as The Scientist

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season 2 Plot

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season 1 finale ends with Gelfling winning the battle against the Skeksis. However, the triumph comes with its consequences both for and Gelfling and There. The conclusion showed the Skeksis managing to create revived Grathim, which spells trouble for Gelfling.

The destiny of Deet is also explored in the next season. There is also this crystal that Gelfling has and must learn how to cure it. Overall, the season promises to be excellent and definitely worth the wait.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season 2 Trailer

While there is a long wait ahead of the year 2 release for all the ardent fans out there here is a throwback to the first seasons’ trailer.

