The Dark Crystal Season 2: Details About The Cast, Plot, Release Date, And Much More!!!

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a television series belonging to the fantasy genre. The series released directly on Netflix on 30th August 2019. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance acts as a prequel to the 1982 film The Dark Crystal.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has a rating of 8.5 on IMDB and a rating of 88% on rotten tomatoes.

The Dark Crystal Season 2 Cast:

There are no updates related to the cast of The Dark Crystal: Season 2. However, it is expected that the cast from the first season of The Dark Crystal will be returning for the second season too. Even some of the cast expressed that they will be to return for The Dark Crystal: Season 2. The cast of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance includes Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Donna Kimball, Harris Dickinson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and many others.

The Dark Crystal Season 2 Plot:

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance had a very good ending. The makers have not yet revealed the plot of The Dark Crystal: Season 2. In The Dark Crystal: Season 2, we, may get to see the further adventures of Rian, Brea, and Deet. Apart from that, we might get to know more about the world of Thra and may come across several new fascinating characters.

The Dark Crystal Season 2 Release Date:

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance received good reviews from the viewers. Fans are expecting to know many more stories related to The Dark Crystal. However, Netflix has not yet renewed the series for a second season. It is going to be almost a year and the wait for the second season still goes on. According to the makers, they have a draft ready for the second season of The Dark Crystal. They have said that there are lots of things to explore in the story of The Dark Crystal.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance took more than two years to release since its announcement. Considering that and the current pandemic situation, if The Dark Crystal: Season 2 is made, it might release somewhere in the second half of 2021 or early 2022.