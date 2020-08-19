The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Season 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And More

- Advertisement -

The dark crystal age of resistance’s 10 episodes first season landed on Netflix to critical and audience acclaim and it feels like a second season is inevitable. The shore runners are certainly keen to do more when Jeff and I show the Netflix way back four years ago we had an ending that we care a great deal about.

We had an ending that talks to the movie said co-creator Will Mathews. If we are lucky enough to get more season then the story will go on and we know where it’s going and it may be more hopeful than you might think co-creator Jeffery Addis said we also have a particular document for season 2 so we are ready to go don’t expect the 1982 movie to give you any clues about where the season 2 will go Thera is unpredictable and it follows rules that are consistent but they may not be the rules you think they are so you need to be very careful about watching that movie and assuming that you know everything Addis added and with the streaming prequel taking place many years before the events of the film.

There is plenty of room for further adventures but what will those adventures look like we’ve jumped on the back of our Land striders to explore the land of a threat to find out.

In the first series we discover that the world of the is dying the crystal of truth is damaged corrupted by the evil skexus and the sickness has been spreading after three gelfing uncovered the horrific behind the power of skexus