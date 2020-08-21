The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline And All Updates Here

- Advertisement -

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Season 2 is inevitable as the showrunners are certainly keen to do more. The season debuted on August 30, 2019, on Netflix. This is a fantasy tv show based on the prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson film The Dark Crystal. The show gained universal acclaim, saying it to be an epic fantasy adventure that engrosses us to the last detail that was wondrous.

Fans are demanding the show’s renewal for period two, as the creators have not yet affirmed the same. But, we do believe that there’s plenty of room to showcase further adventures as the series is set years before the film’s events.

- Advertisement -

So here’s what we know so far about The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Season 2, including cast the launch date, plot, and more.

Age Of Resistance Season 2 Renewal Status

As of this moment, the series’ founder has not yet confirmed the arrival of the season. Netflix tends to consider the viewership ratings before renewing a series for further seasons. So this show is extremely popular with the viewers and critics, or so the probability of its coming is likely.

But we need to consider the situation coronavirus pandemic has generated for the television and film market. So the situation arrives at ordinary, season two’s filming, dubbing, editing, and writing will begin.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season 2 Release Date

There has been no official statement as of yet, but there’s no reason. The period is so popular that the next season is given besides in a meeting given by the developers of the series it had been shown that they have a concrete document for season 2 and are all set to go. But as to if season 2 will be published, the fans may have to wait until the end of 2021. The Dark Crystal Season 2 is scheduled to release in October 2021.

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Season 2 Cast:

The confirmation of the cast coming from the second season is not revealed. But we could presume that the majority of the main voice-artists will probably be excited to come back.

The three chief personalities — Gelflings Rian (Taron Egerton), Deet (Nathalie Emmanuel), and Brea (Anya Taylor-Joy). We could also expect the following to reunite — Natalie Dormer, Theo James, Toby Jones, Caitriona Balfe, Mark Strong, Harris Dickinson, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Shazad Latif.

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Season 2 Storyline:

The second season will last to reveal the adventures Rian, Deet, and Brea. We will observe the world of Thra to expand, introducing new characters to the war involving Skeksis and Gelfling.

The story begins from where the first one left off. It will unravel the mystery behind Skeksis became the Emperor, and out of which planet he came. The facts about the dark crystal will be revealed.