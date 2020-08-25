The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot Line And All Recent Updates

- Advertisement -

Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance is a Dream series. It is a modern version of a movie released in 1982 of the same name. Louis Leterrier directs this dream web series. This fantasy series’ narrative is set on a planet Thra in which a booming race of Gelfling is under threat from the dark forces along with a war was begun by a group of Gelfling against those lords.

The season of the adventure web series was released in August this past year. It had a total of ten episodes. Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance has attained instant success. A massive number of audiences viewed it. Critics also have appreciated this fantasy web series from being recognized from the first plot of Crystal movie far because the narrative didn’t bend.

- Advertisement -

It has been over ten months to the release of Season 1 of the series, and lovers have started predicting a variety of things about this show’s possible forthcoming season.

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Season 2 Release Date:

Season one declared in May 2017; also, it premiered in August 2019. So we can expect an identical gap of around 14 months for the season to property.

Considering the repercussions of this pandemic and this, we can anticipate the season to premiere in 2022 or late 2021.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season 2 Cast

The majority of the characters from the first season are very likely to come back as the voice cast.

Taron Egerton as Rian

Anya Taylor-Joy as Brea

Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet

Donna Kimball as Aughra

Jason Issacs as The Emperor

Simon Pegg as The Chamberlain

Benedict Wong as The Overall

Mark Hamill as The Scientist

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season-2: Expected Plotline of the new season

The new season will show the downfall of Gelflings. Gelflings won the battle of Stone, but they neglected to stand against the Skis. From the end of the season, we found scientists creating a weapon that would make the war, Garthim. Garthim led to an event called’ The Garthim War.’

From the new season, Skesis are expected to utilize The Garthim to conquer Gelflings.