‘The Crown’ Casts Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip in Seasons 5 & 6

In four short years, The Crown has turned into one of the most successful shows on tv.

The pricey retelling of Queen Elizabeth II’s life — from her marriage to Prince Philip through for her reign — will last with the fourth year that has completed filming.

Matt Smith and Claire Foy are concerned with Olivia Colman the show and, after the year and Tobias Menzies will not be, either.

Below is everything we know up to now about the yield of The Crown — including the newly-announced sixth time.

When can it be back?

It’s expected to return sometime in November 2020, although the release date for year four is yet to be announced.

The third and fourth seasons were filmed together with the final two excursions expected to start production in 2021.

How many episodes?

As with the first 3 seasons, the fourth will be comprised of 10 episodes, which will bring its overall count to 40.

What to expect?

The next two seasons will graph 1964’s years up with the first years of Queen Elizabeth II — 1947-1963, until 1990.

A fast brush up on our Royal Family history tells us exactly what we will likely see happen in future episodes, Even though showrunner Peter Morgan has remained tight-lipped on what to anticipate.

Margaret Thatcher, who’s being played by Gillian Anderson will be introduced by the next batch of episodes. Emma Corrin will play Diana Spencer

Gillian Anderson will perform Margaret Thatcher in the new season of’The Crown’ (AFP via Getty Images)

Josh and corrin O’Connor, that return as Prince Charles, were spotted filming scenes of Charles and Diana’s tour of Australia. The new show will reveal that the births of Prince William and Harry, too — the former has been nine months old when his parents awakened on the Australian tour.

Who will star inside?

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II

Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II at The Crown (Netflix/PA)

Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret

Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles

Marion Bailey as Queen Mother

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana

Erin Doherty as Princess Anne

Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles

Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones

Charles Dance as Lord Louis Mountbatten

What is the deal with seasons five and six?

The final two seasons of The Crown will change up the throw one last time. The Netflix drama was going to operate for five seasons, but on 9 July 2020, Morgan disclosed that he had decided to extend the swansong by one last season.

Appearing at the two excursions will be Imelda Staunton as Lesley Manville and Queen Elizabeth II as Princess Margaret. There is currently no word on who’ll be playing any of those roles.

Producers are also considering who to throw John Major, that succeeded Thatcher in 1990 as the prime minister of Britain.