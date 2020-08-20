- Advertisement -

The coronavirus worsened some present heart conditions, and that he now finds himself fighting to get healthy again.

The coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned the coronavirus can cause longterm health complications even in otherwise healthy individuals who have regained.

While some individuals can contract the coronavirus and not exhibit any symptoms in any respect,

others quickly find themselves fighting incredibly severe flu-like symptoms and,

sometimes, unable to remain alive.

Though many severe coronavirus cases often involve elderly folks —

or people with a background of smoking, obesity, or diabetes —

can sometimes impact younger patients.

— that may aggressively attack any variety of important organs —

ravaged Bailey’s body, with physicians recently finding a hole in his heart and other cardiovascular issues.

Though some of his heart conditions currently existe, Bailey’s ailments were made much worse from the coronavirus.

Before the coronavirus, Bailey’s mom,

Desiree Cady, informs ABC her son was relatively healthy and a member of his High School football team.

Bailey first tested positive for the coronavirus in June,

with his mum noting that he experienced traditional flu-like symptoms, such as cold sores, a fever, and bouts of coughing.

The report included:

After 14 days, he had been clear. But weeks passe, and Cady said her son wasn’t his usual self.

A doctor’s visit reveale he had lost 20 lbs. Hours later, his toes start swelling. The coronavirus

That’s when Cady rush him to the hospital.

“They explained to me that that was a indication of heart failure,” says Cady

Bailey has since experienced one heart operation and is currently battling to get healthy once again.

Incidentally, Dr. Anthony Fauci recently cautioned that even people who recover from

may experience symptoms occasionally weeks and months following the fact.

A few of the signs that linger most frequently include fatigue, cognitive issues,

body aches, and fever. There are also reports indicating that the coronavirus can have a longterm effect on an individual’s cardiovascular health.

There is still a lot we do not know about the way in which the coronavirus could potentially impact survivors years later on.

“In individuals That Are young and otherwise healthy,”

Fauci explained,”who do not need hospitalization but do get sick and symptomatic enough to be in bed for a week or two or three and get better, they clear the virus

— they’ve residual symptoms for weeks and sometimes mont