The coronavirus transmission threat remains high.

The coronavirus transmission

warned the World Health Organization through a meeting of its crisis committee.

The coronavirus transmission

The health crisis already taught us that some COVID-19 patients would take weeks or months to recoup and might sustain internal damage from the infection that could result in long-lasting health ailments.

The book coronavirus is here to stay, even once vaccines are commonly available.

It’s still too early to tell how long COVID-19 immunity lasts.

but infectious disease specialists think the new virus will act exactly like other human coronaviruses

That means reinfection could be possible as soon as six to twelve months after the first bout.

and vaccine protection will be limited without routine booster shots.

Even if vaccines have been accepted this autumn or even winter.

it’ll be months before public immunization campaigns start in earnest.

The very first vaccine supply won’t meet demand.

as the entire world may need 15 billion doses to inoculate everyone.

and a few people will always resist vaccines.

while some are in distant regions which might not be accessible.

planet’s population is vaccinated against COVID-19

Therefore, it is going to be years before a large percentage of the planet’s population is vaccinated against COVID-19.

and that’s assuming the current candidates are busy. Other medications can also be in human trials.

and they could provide new effective treatments to avoid COVID-19 complications or death.

The World Health Organization (WHO) created this prediction several months past.

as investigators learned more details about the new ailment.

Now, however, the WHO simply gave the world the worst potential forecast about the novel coronavirus.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke to reporters on Friday since the organization’s crisis committee evaluated the situation six months later announcing COVID-19 an international emergency.

Tedros might have been speaking to the numerous impacts that could be felt for decades, both economic and health-related.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

We are aware that after seven months of battling the disease.

not all patients who survive the disease heal the same way.

Some will maintain substantial organ damage that could take a few extra weeks or even months to recover from.

Researchers are also starting to observe effects that may have a long-lasting impact on patients, including heart damage that could cause new cardiac ailments.

A couple of patients will need lung transplants to endure COVID-19, and those folks will need medication for the remainder of their lives.

While the WHO and Tedros have observed plenty of criticism in the last couple of weeks for how they handled the pandemic in the first weeks and the closeness to China.

the organization is still the world’s sole healthier body

the organization is still the world’s sole healthier body that can coordinate the worldwide effort to resist the virus that is new.

WHO caution or not, it is pretty apparent that some COVID-19 patients will experience the negative effects of their very first experience with COVID-19 for years or even decades to come.

We're just in the first year of the pandemic.

and scientists will likely have a clearer idea of the healing effects of COVID-19 on the entire body shortly.

Add to that the social and economic hardships.

and it’s easy to see there’s no simple way out of this health catastrophe.

The coronavirus will not just vanish 1 day.

as some people in high positions foolishly said.

Tedros also explained that many individuals may still be infected shortly.

“Early results from serology studies are painting a consistent image the majority of the world’s people remain vulnerable to this virus.

even in areas that have experienced severe outbreaks.

” The more individuals are infected, the more likely it is for a number of those survivors to experience a prolonged recovery period and additional complications.

“Many countries that believed they were past the worst are currently grappling with new outbreaks,” Tedros added.

“Some that were affected in the earliest weeks are currently seeing escalating numbers of cases and deaths.

large outbreaks have brought them

And some that had large outbreaks have brought them .”

The WHO leader noted that vaccine development is"occurring at record speed."

But still,"we must learn to live with this virus, and we must fight it together with the resources we now have."

” Without access to some new drugs that can prevent the disease or improve patients’ chances of recovery.

the things you can do to reduce the possibility of the disease remain the same:

Practice social distancing, clean your hands often, and always wear a face mask in public.