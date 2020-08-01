- Advertisement -

The coronavirus transmission risk remains high, cautioned that the World Health Organization through a meeting of its emergency committee.

The coronavirus transmission

The health crisis already taught us that some COVID-19 patients

would take weeks or even months to recoup and may sustain internal damage in the disease that could result in long-lasting medical ailments.

That means reinfection could be possible as soon as six to twelve months following the initial bout,

and vaccine protection will be restricted without regular booster shots.

Even if vaccines are accepted this fall or winter, it will be months before people immunization campaigns can start in earnest.

The initial vaccine supply won’t meet demand, as the whole world might need 15 billion doses to inoculate everyone — and a few people will always resist vaccines,

while some are in distant regions that may not be accessible.

For that reason, it is going to be years before a sizable percentage of the planet’s population is vaccinated from COVID-19,

and that’s assuming the current candidates are busy.

Other medications can also be in human trials, plus they could provide new effective therapies to prevent COVID-19 complications or death.

With all that in mind, it seems improbable for the novel coronavirus to vanish anytime soon, and the entire world will need to learn to live with it,

just like it did with other infectious diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) produced this prediction a few months past ,

as researchers learned more information about the new illness. But now, the WHO just gave the world the worst possible prediction about the novel coronavirus.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke to reporters on Friday since the organization’s emergency committee assessed the situation six months later declaring COVID-19 an international crisis.

Tedros could have been speaking to many different consequences that could be felt for a long time,

both medical and economic.

What we do know after seven months of battling the disease is that not many patients who survive the illness heal the identical way.

Some will maintain substantial organ damage that could take a few added weeks or months to recuperate from.

Researchers may also be starting to observe effects that may have a long-lasting impact on patients,

such as heart damage which could cause new cardiac conditions.

A few patients will need lung transplant to really have a chance of living COVID-19,

and those people will need medication for the rest of their lives.

While the WHO and Tedros have seen lots of criticism in the last couple of months for the way they handled the pandemic in the first weeks and the closeness to China,

the organization is still the world’s sole wellness body which may coordinate the worldwide effort to resist the new virus.

WHO warning or not, it’s pretty clear that some COVID-19 patients will experience the side effects of their very first encounter with COVID-19

for many years or even decades ahead.

We’re just in the very first year of this pandemic,

and scientists will likely have a better idea of the healing effects of COVID-19 on the full body soon.

Add to that the economic and social hardships, and it’s easy to see there is no simple way out of this health catastrophe.

The coronavirus won’t just disappear one day, as some people in high positions foolishly said

Tedros also clarifie that a lot of individuals may still be infected soon.

“Early results in serology studies are painting a constant picture: most of the planet’s people remain susceptible to the virus,

even in areas that have undergone severe outbreaks,” he said. The more individuals are infect,

the more likely it is for a number of those survivors to undergo a prolonged recovery time and extra complications.

“Many countries that believed they were past the worst are currently grappling with new outbreaks,Tedros added.

“Some that were less affected in the earliest weeks are currently seeing escalating numbers of cases and deaths.

And a few that had large outbreaks have brought them .”

The WHO leader also noted that vaccine development is”happening at speed.

” But even still,”we must learn to live with this virus,

and we have to fight it with the tools we now have.

” Without access to any new drugs that may stop the infection or enhance patients’ chances of healing,

the things you can do to lessen the risk of the disease remain the same:

Practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and always wear a face mask in public.