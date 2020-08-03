Home Corona The coronavirus transmission risk remains high-WHO
CoronaIn News

The coronavirus transmission risk remains high-WHO

By- Ritu Verma
The coronavirus transmission risk remains high-WHO.

The novel coronavirus is here to stay, even after vaccines are commonly available.

It’s still too early to tell how long COVID-19 immunity continues. But infectious disease specialists believe the new virus will behave just like other human coronaviruses.

Meaning reinfection may be possible as soon as six to twelve months after the first bout,

and vaccine coverage will be finite without routine booster shots.

Even if vaccines are approved this fall or winter, it is going to be months before people immunization campaigns commence in earnest.

The initial vaccine supply will not meet demand, as the entire world may need 15 billion doses to inoculate everyone

and some people will always resist vaccines, while others are in remote regions which might not be accessible.

For that reason, it will be years before a sizable proportion of the world’s population is given vaccine against COVID-19, and that’s presuming the current candidates are capable.

Other drugs are also in human trials, and they could offer new effective treatments to avoid COVID-19 complications or death.

With that in mind, it seems improbable for the novel coronavirus to vanish anytime soon,

and the entire world might need to learn to live with it, just as it did with other infectious diseases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) made this forecast several months ago, as investigators learned more details about the new illness.

But now, the WHO simply gave the world the worst possible prediction about the novel coronavirus.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke to reporters on Friday

since the organization’s crisis committee assessed the situation six months later declaring COVID-19 an global crisis.

“It is sobering to think that six months ago when you advocated I declare a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC),

there were significantly less than 100 cases and no deaths outside China,” Tedros stated, before adding that

“the pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the ramifications of which will be felt for decades to come.”

Tedros also make clear that many people can still got infection in the near future.

“Early results from serology studies have been painting a constant picturethe majority of the planet’s people remain susceptible to the virus,

even in regions that have undergone severe outbreaks,” The more individuals are infected,

the more likely it is for some of the survivors to experience a prolonged recovery time and extra complications.

“Many nations that thought they were beyond the worst are now grappling with fresh outbreaks,” Tedros added.

“Some who were affected from the earliest weeks are currently seeing escalating numbers of deaths and cases.

And some that had large outbreaks have brought them under control.”

The WHO leader also noted that vaccine development is”happening at speed.”

But even still,”we have to learn to live with this virus, and we have to fight it with the resources we now have.”

Without access to some new drugs that may stop the disease or enhance patients’ chances of healing,

what you can do to lessen the probability of disease remain exactly the same:

Practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and always put on a face mask in public.

Ritu Verma

Though Countless Americans Are Still Waiting To Receive Their Coronavirus Stimulation Checks Which Have Been Part Of This $2.2 Trillion Emergency
