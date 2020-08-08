- Advertisement -

The coronavirus pandemic is Completely out of control in the United States,



and there are two main reasons .

First, the White House was completely and utterly useless, where preparation and guidance are involved.

Second, many men and women are not wearing face masks –

because they do not believe COVID-19 is as acute as everybody states,

or because they’ve been convinced that face masks are a health hazard.

America is doing a worse job than any other developed nation at slowing down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

People in the Northeast got a brutal dose of reality early on when new instance numbers and deaths were spiking back in March and April.

Regrettably, the majority of the remainder of the nation did not get the message.

The moment economies started reopening prematurely, countless Americans let their guard and tried to go back to their regular routines.

This was a huge error. New COVID-19 cases are currently skyrocketing all over the country,

and imminent school reopenings are just likely to make matters worse.

Much worse since there is still absolutely no advice from the White House.

Just consider Georgia’s college reopenings, which can be already an unmitigated tragedy after just one week.

We know that the novel coronavirus is transmitted from person to person largely through the air

We are aware that people with COVID-19 can spread the disease even when they’re presymptomatic.

We also understand that asymptomatic instances can spread the illness as well —

read about how one asymptomatic individual spread the virus to 69 other people she never even came in contact with, just by using the elevator.

Even though it has just been about seven months since the publication coronavirus began dispersing, we know so much about it —

such as the knowledge which individuals can radically reduce their chances of catching and spreading COVID-19

by performing a couple of simple items like practising social distancing, washing hands often, and wearing face masks.



Despite everything we have learned, all of the research,

and all the anecdotal evidence we have observed, there are still so many individuals out there who do not wear face masks.

They generally fall into two classes that are very different but equally dangerous:

Individuals with pandemic fatigue that are just too lazy to put on a mask all the time,

and”anti-maskers” who knowingly go out of the way to be certain everybody understands that they refuse to wear face masks

The first group of people is often a bit easier to work with. Individuals with pandemic fatigue may not always wear a face mask,

however they typically wear one when they have to or if requested to. It is the next group that’s genuinely frightening.

These individuals do not just refuse to wear face masks; they want all to understand that they refuse to wear face masks. Why?

Well, that’s a fantastic question.

Many coronavirus deniers and anti-maskers have taken their lead from Trump.

It may sound insane, but they believe that COVID-19 isn’t a being deal or is not real in any way.

Some of Trump’s followers consider the virus is overblown due to the president’s laissez-faire attitude toward the pandemic.

Other people think that it’s a hoax. We recently told you about coronavirus denier who truly believed that COVID-19 was a hoax which”

the mainstream press and the Democrats were using it to create anxiety,

crash the market and ruin Trump’s chances at re-election.

” The whole world was in on it, apparently

This Texas native ended up spreading COVID-19 to his whole family, and a minumum of one of his relatives died as a consequence .

It’s a sad story, but it could have been easily averted.

Anti-maskers and coronavirus deniers always appear to come around once they capture the potentially fatal disease, or once someone near them grabs it.

In the meantime, they place themselves and everyone else around them at risk.

Their logic for this intentional negligence is often baffling.

Some anti-maskers do not want to wear face masks since it’s a matter of”liberty”

That is correct, freedom.

In their eyes, face masks have been mandated by liberal democrats who want to remove our liberty.

What is the endgame?

How exactly do these evil liberal democrats benefit?

In what way is their master plan realized when you wear a mask

The other group of anti-maskers is made up of people who refuse to wear face masks because they believe covers are hazardous.

This, at least, is something we might be able to use.

The particulars of these dangers involved vary from one argument to the next,

but the gist of this is that face masks limit the wearer from inhaling enough oxygen.

Rather, the wearer ends up breathing in a lot of the carbon dioxide they’ve been exhaling, and this might result in health issues.

There are two main things to think about here.

First of all, doctors, nurses, researchers, and people in many other professions need to wear face masks all of the time.

Last I checked, there’s hasn’t been a global wave of brain damage among nurses.

The other aspect to think about is that it’s quite simple to tell if face masks do really starve the lungs of valuable oxygen.

All you need is a $20 gadget called a pulse oximeter to monitor your blood pressure,

and you may easily see whether wearing a face mask has any meaningful impact.

So, I decided to conduct an unscientific experiment.

Anti-maskers appear to think it is dangerous to put on any face covering,

such as easy cloth masks and those gloomy 3-ply face masks you find all around.

I decided to take matters a step further and test face masks that are orders of magnitude longer effective

Every one these masks filter far more effectively than reusable fabric masks and 3-ply face masks,

therefore they would be much more dangerous if anti-maskers know what they’re talking about.

To monitor for any adverse effects caused by wearing these face masks for an extended period, I used two different top-rated pulse oximeters.

The first was that the Wellue Oxygen Saturation Tracker Ring,

which constantly tracks blood oxygen saturation and records the data in your smartphone.

The next was that the Innovo iP900AP fingertip pulse oximeter, which is sold in pharmacies all around the nation.

I decided to dive right into my test and began with the best of the very best:

the 3M N100 face mask that filters better than anything else in the marketplace.

I slid the Wellue ring onto my finger and ensured it had been getting a good reading —

98%. Then I sealed off the valve onto the 3M N100 mask and set it on securely.

The cover stayed on my face for the next four and a half hours, with the pulse oximeter ring monitoring my blood pressure and pulse the entire time.

I only removed the mask from within my nose and mouth after approximately two hours after putting it on so that I could drink some water.

Did I die? No. Am I brain-damaged? That is debatable, but it seems fairly evident that when I’m, the damage wasn’t caused by the face mask. Here is the data from this first four-and-a-half-hour evaluation:

It averaged 98%. The Mayo Clinic states that the healthy range for blood oxygen saturation is between 95% and 100%. Anything below 90 percent is considered problematic.

For the next stages of my test, I changed to the fingertip pulse oximeter.

I wore the Moldex N95 mask for two hours after which the 3M N95 face mask for 2 hours then.

I checked my blood oxygen saturation every 10 to 15 minutes while sporting the face masks,

and that I got a reading below 96%. Finally, just for the heck of it,

I put on three of these standard blue 3-ply face masks at precisely the same time,

one across the other. I kept them on for an hour and took blood oxygen saturation readings every 10 minutes.

In the long run, it became outside apparent that face masks don’t starve the mind of oxygen

I had been analyzing some of the very best and most effective face masks on the market,

and my blood sugar levels never dropped below 95%. Long story short,

facial masks are perfectly safe to wear, and you must wear one anytime you are outside your home around other people.

You’ll protect yourself, you’ll protect your loved ones,

and you’re going to protect other people around you in the event that you do happen to get infected.

Wearing face masks saves lives.

Literally, and as we just decided yet again with nearly 10 hours of studying, there are no drawbacks to your health.