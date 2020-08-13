- Advertisement -

The coronavirus pandemic combined with the upcoming flu season may be”the worst fall,

The coronavirus pandemic

by a public health perspective, we’ve ever had.”

CDC Director Robert Redfield created this statement.

He is once more warning Americans that everyone must do a few simple things to prevent a tragedy:

“Wear a mask, social space, wash your hands, and be smart about audiences.”

These safety measures reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, which is crucial for the upcoming flu season.

Clean your hands often, avoid crowds, practice social distancing if you’re out of the house, and wear a mask.

These are the basic things everyone can do to lessen the danger of grabbing COVID-19.

None of them offer foolproof security, but they are able to reduce transmission rates significantly.

In addition to protecting yourself and your loved ones,

you’ll be helping healthcare workers who have been dealing with this health crisis for months.

You would also help health officials manage the crisis as well as the tools needed to fight the illness.

And you would continue to buy more time for investigators that are studying vaccines

and breakthrough therapies to combat the novel coronavirus.

Ignore these tips, and you won’t just risk exposing yourself and other individuals to a virus that can infect anybody easily

and kill plenty of people in the procedure.

You might also help fuel a nightmare scenario in which both the coronavirus

and the flu spread across the country at precisely the exact same time.

It is not only going to be a issue for hospital logistics, but also for people who may catch both ailments concurrently.

The coronavirus infection rate is higher now than it was at the start of the pandemic,

with roughly a month of summer left.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier this week that when Americans do not honor the simple security steps,

there’s a real risk of coronavirus and flu infections to converge in certain places once cold weather occurs.

Redfield stressed upon the seriousness of this situation in an interview with WebMD, through CNN.

He said this could be”the worst fall, by a public health standpoint, we have ever had.”

He continued,”For your nation right now and for the war that we’re in against COVID, I’m asking you to perform four easy things:

wear a mask, social distance, clean your hands and be smart about audiences.

I am not requesting some of America to perform it. We all gotta do it.”

Redfield also counseled people to get vaccinated for the flu to help eliminate one of the two dangers.

A flu vaccine is not 100% successful, and you might still get the flu, but it can help reduce the risk. ”

By getting vaccinated, you can protect your kids,” he explained.

“When we look at the mortality that we see with influenza, 1 thing is for sure. The kids that get vaccinated, they get shielded from death.”

The CDC bought over 10 million doses of the influenza vaccine for uninsured adults this year,

which can be 20 times more than the normal 500,000 doses it buys.

Redfield said he’s cautiously optimistic that more COVID-19 vaccines will probably be prepared by the start of 2021.

Even if vaccines have been accepted this fall or winter, healthcare professionals can get them first,

and also the general public won’t have access to them until much later.

It might be several months before immunization campaigns start in the united states and elsewhere.