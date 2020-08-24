- Advertisement -

The coronavirus may propagate with ease to other US areas that did not register significant outbreaks up to now,

coronavirus

- Advertisement -

cautioned former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb in an interview.

He said the US has not dealt with a genuine second wave of COVID-19 and a”third act” of this virus could come in the autumn and winter,”

and it is likely to be pervasive distribute in a broader part of the nation.”

Gottlieb warned that the virus may spread a good deal easier and faster than the flu, and an outbreak could happen anywhere.

Health specialists in the past couple of months that pairing the novel coronavirus with the influenza could have disastrous consequences when the cold season starts.

Their purpose is the COVID-19 outbreaks need to be contained as fast as you can,

so when the flu season begins, medical systems won’t be overwhelmed by the increased variety of patients comprising one or both illnesses.

As the summer is approaching its conclusion, health officials insist on the need to respect security measures,

such as social distancing, regular hand washing, and face mask-wearing, to curb the spread before fall sets in.

Gottlieb advised CNBC on Friday that the US hasn’t experienced a”true second wave,”

and that a resurgence of the virus may arrive at the fall and winter in those regions that have been largely unaffected so far.

America never uttered the curve of the first COVID-19 wave, though some areas were able to perform it, such as New York.

The cases plateaued in late May and then spike with to record highs, as nations opened.

Some areas lifted constraints too fast, and some people ceased obeying guidelines,

and those factors fueled outbreaks in many nations.

“I think most peoples’ perception is we had one outbreak in New York,

in the New York area, we came down the epidemic curve, we had another epidemic in the Sun Belt,

so that looks like and feels like a second tide,” Gottlieb said.

“I think most individuals’ perception is we had one epidemic in New York,

at the New York area, we arrived down the epidemic curve,

so we had another outbreak in the Sun Belt, so that looks like and feels like a second wave.”

The former FDA official stated that it’s likely the virus will spread into rural areas of the country,

a few of which were”largely unaffecte to date. coronavirus

” Gottlieb note that”every community is expose,” as cases are starting to build up in the West and Midwest.

He made it clear, if it wasn’t previously, that COVID-19 doesn’t spread like the flu,

which someone might spread into one or 2 others.

Rather, SARS-CoV-2 covers “super-spreader events,” particularly indoor events with large gatherings.

“An outbreak could occur anywhere,” he said.

The manager of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Dr Robert Redfield stated earlier this week he’d like to see the number of new cases fall below 10,000 daily,

and deaths fall under 250.

Redfield previously warned that a coronavirus-flu convergence might be unbelievably challenging to manage.

The CDC is urging Americans to seek flu shots this season,

as a vaccine can lower the probability of infection with influenza this season.