The coronavirus impact has been catastrophic for all kinds of companies during the COVID-19 pandemic, with airlines.

the hospitality business, and live entertainment venues hit particularly hard.

After being inspired by the resurgence of drive-in theatres.

1 entertainment company in Tokyo, Japan, has chosen to open a haunted drive-in home.

It’s a creative entertainment option that also takes social distancing into consideration.

In Tokyo, meanwhile, folks are getting even more imaginative.

The resurgence of drive-in films gave one entertainment business in Japan’s capital city that the thought to try something interesting — launching a haunted drive-in home.

It’s every bit as terrifying as you may imagine, and also you can have a look at some video below.

Visitors drive into a covered parking garage in downtown Tokyo.

You park and then turn the car off.

The ensuing experience entails grotesque-looking zombies coming at you.

from all around your car or truck, providing you a 360-degree, first-person simulation of being trapped in a zombie outbreak.

“With the virus, I understood there would be no way we might have a traditional haunted house, with all that crying in a small, confined space,” said Kenta Iwana, founder of the Japanese haunted house and horror event production company Kowagarasetai, in a meeting with CNN.

“When I read this drive-through theaters were also making a comeback, it was my’aha’ moment.”

As a part of the experience, guests get Bluetooth speakers from listening to inside their car, through which a terrifying story starts to be informed.

“Around these parts,” a narrator says at one stage.

“there is a legend that the ghosts attack people. Honk your horn twice if you want to learn more.”

For nearly 20 minutes, your ride begins to be surrounded by enemies and zombies.

coronavirus advice from Dr. Fauci

They rock your automobile and generally attempt to scare you to death, no pun intended.

“My parents rented horror movies and allow me to see them play (Resident Evil 7) since I was three,” Iwana said. “Ghosts are similar to Pokemon to me”

