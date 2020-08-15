- Advertisement -

The coronavirus effect has been catastrophic for all types of businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,

together with airlines, the hospitality business, and live entertainment places hit particularly hard.

After being inspired by the resurgence of drive-in theatres, one entertainment company in Tokyo, Japan, has decided to start a haunted drive-in house.

It is a creative entertainment option which also takes social distancing into account.

The coronavirus impact has been swift and brutal across several industries,

devasting small and massive companies alike and reshaping expectations about how companies may safely engage with customers.

Along with matters like airline traveling as well as the hospitality business, entertainment

places are decimate for the past six weeks or so of this coronavirus pandemic in the US.

How are you supposed to watch a live music performance at a club, or like something such as a sports match at an indoor complex,

while also remaining socially-distance from a massive crowd of people?

In the last couple of days, event organizers in the UK took a stab at trying to safely re-imagine exactly what a concert experience might look like at the coronavirus age.

In Gosforth Park, an outdoor place in the northern England town of Newcastle has start hosting concerts by corralling small groups of men

and women in raise metal platform pencils that are distribute out to account for social distancing.

In Tokyo, meanwhile, folks are getting even more imaginative.

The resurgence of drive-in movies gave one entertainment company in Japan’s capital city the idea to try something fun — launching a haunted drive-in home.

It is every bit as terrifying as you might imagine, and also you can check out a few video below.

Visitors drive to a covered parking garage in downtown Tokyo.

You park and turn off the car.

The resultant experience involves grotesque-looking zombies coming at you

from all around your vehicle, providing you a 360-degree, first-person simulation of being trappe in a zombie epidemic.

I knew there would be no way we could have a standard haunted house, together with all that screaming in a small, confined space,”

explained Kenta Iwana, founder of the Japanese haunted house and terror event production firm Kowagarasetai, in a meeting with CNN.

“When I see that drive-through theaters were also making a comeback, it was my’aha’ moment.”

As a part of the adventure, guests get Bluetooth speakers from listening to within their vehicle, through which a terrifying story starts to be inform.

Honk your horn three times if you would like to learn more.”

For almost 20 minutes, your journey begins to become surrounded by enemies and zombies.

They rock your car and generally try to scare you to death, no pun intended.

“My parents let horror movies and allow me to see them perform (Resident Evil 7) because I was three,”

Iwana said. “Ghosts are like Pokemon to me.”The coronavirus