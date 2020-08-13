- Advertisement -

The convergence of this coronavirus pandemic and the flu can result in”a challenging time” for America if safety measures

The convergence

are not enforced uniformly, Dr. Anthony Fauci said during an interview.

The country’s top infectious disease specialist stressed the significance of a few simple things that may reduce coronavirus transmission.

Social distancing, face masks, and appropriate hand hygiene may limit the spread of COVID-19, so schools and nonessential businesses can operate .

The world’s physicians and public health officials are bracing for the fall and winter periods,

which might deliver the nightmare situation that everybody is dreading:

two infectious diseases could hit the very same communities concurrently .

Double outbreaks of COVID-19 along with the influenza would place additional strain on healthcare systems and put more people’s lives in danger.

We have learned to live with the flu and tame it, but it is endemic.

We deal with flu epidemics each year, and they still continue to take lives despite the availability of effective therapeutics and vaccines.

The book coronavirus is not the same beast, one we’re only learning how to defeat.

America’s top infectious disease specialist said in a brand new interview that the US is in for a”difficult time” this fall if COVID-19 and influenza outbreaks ,

but maintained the COVID-19 explosions could be defeated if people cling to the very simple safety rules which can lower the spread.

But if they don’t,

we could be in store for the nightmare situation that infectious disease experts have been dreading.

“I agree,” Fauci told ABC’s David Muir on Monday,

referring to comments made earlier this year by Dr. Robert Redfield, the manager of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In July, Redfield stated that the combination of the flu and COVID-19 could create”among the most difficult times

that we have undergone in American public health” Fauci explained that Redfield’s

prediction could become a reality if social and masks distancing aren’t enforced”in a uniform manner.”

“We’d have a convergence of two respiratory diseases,” Fauci explained.

“We can have a challenging time.” The manager of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has claimed that line of thinking for months, repeating the public’s measures to reduce transmission.

“I want to impress upon the American people in a way that’s so clear:

There are matters which we can do this would find down the level,” Fauci added.

“If we proceed into the autumn and the winter, David, with precisely the same situation…

we’ll have upticks of percentage favorable, after which you’ve got the inevitable surging of infection.”

But that goal seems unattainable at this point, as the US is still registering between 50,000 and 70,000 new cases every day.

Fauci dealt with the matter in the interview also said it even could be done.

“The way human nature is behaving out there does not seem likely [this goal will be met]. But that does not mean it can’t be achieved,” Fauci said.

“I don’t understand how more forcefully I can make that plea to the American men and women.

We can open the country, we can return to normality, when we do some basic things.”

He made it clear that the virus won’t just go away by itself, as President Trump keeps insisting.

But numbers can go down if people admire the security measures.

He also noted that college students should all be wearing face masks to decrease the transmission rate,

but declared that the decision is out of their hands because local governments might need to impose the rules.

The NIAID director also addressed vaccine efficiency during the interview,

saying he’s expecting the medication will be more than 75% successful at blocking the disease.

However he does not have any method of knowing until Phase 3 trials have been concluded.

In terms of quick COVID-19 testing which could be available to the general public,

Fauci did not estimate when outcomes may be deliver in a more timely manner.

He said he is not pessimistic about the country pulling together to attract COVID-19 cases down.

“But I’m also very sensible to know that if we don’t do it, we’re going to continue to have this up and down.”