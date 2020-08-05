- Advertisement -

The clips affirm the design of their new Galaxy products.

confirming recent leaks, as well as a number of their publication capabilities.

The clips affirm the design

The media conference is not going to have an audience due to this novel coronavirus pandemic.

just like most technology occasions this year.

While this may be a novelty for Samsung events, one thing that has not changed during the health crisis is the Samsung leaks.

We already know everything about the primary product coming out today.

that the Galaxy Note 20 series, and also all the other apparatus were featured in lots of reports in the past couple of weeks.

Plus it turns out that you don’t have to wait around for Samsung to present such apparatus.

as many hands-on clips featuring the new gadgets are now available on YouTube for everybody to appreciate, after being submitted on Twitter by renowned leaker Evan Blass.

Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 UltraThe two Note 20 telephones will provide a lot of updates over their predecessors.

but the two devices are expected to be rather pricey. The Note 20 Ultra understands the ideal hardware bundle of both.

and also the Note 20 will feature a lot of compromises, according to different reports.

videos from Samsung

The movies that follow comprise official teasers and hands on videos from Samsung.

as well as Notice 20 hands-on videos from other sources.

Galaxy Z Twist 2The successor of the ill-fated Galaxy Fold.

the Z Fold 2 ought to be a far better foldable handset.

It’s bigger displays, though there is one annoying detail concerning the foldable display that you’ll spot immediately in media releases and video clips.

An Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) panel will cover the screen.

making the Fold two a lot more durable than its predecessor.

The phone will continue to be expensive.

and we shouldn’t expect any significant cost cuts for foldable devices soon.

Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+Samsung hasn’t given up trying to make its iPad Pro competitions.

and also the Galaxy Tab S7 collection is the best Android tablet you may think of.

The system comes in two sizes, exactly like the iPad Pro.

also contains its own stylus, just like its predecessor.

On the back, there is a dual-lens camera.

and also the tablet works with computer keyboard covers of its own.

Like the iPad Pros, the new Tab S-series tablets.

are more expensive than your typical Android tablet galaxy Buds Live.

The Galaxy Buds Live with their new bean-like layout is Samsung’s most distinctive wireless earphones.

They’re meant to rival the AirPods Guru, Naturally.

Apart from the publication design.

the Buds Live earphones should support noise cancellation features.

The cans will be available in three different colors.

matching the color palette of this Note 20 series.

The Buds Live should be offered for free with Note 20 preorders in certain markets.

Galaxy Buds Live

The Galaxy Buds Live using their brand new bean-like design is Samsung’s most distinctive wireless earphones.

They’re meant to rival the AirPods Guru, of course.

Aside from the novel layout.

the Buds Live earphones should encourage noise cancellation features.

The cans will be available in three colors, matching the color palette of the Note 20 series.

The Buds Live ought to be offered at no cost with Note 20 preorders in some markets.