- Advertisement -

The Circle (US) was provided a quick renewal on Netflix and numerous regional variants released thus far but we finally have a few new details as a result of a casting call for The Circle season two. Here is what we understand.

To catch anyone not familiar it has been adapted from the UK version that airs first on Channel 4. The US version was the first with French (additional on April 9th) and Brazillian (additional on March 11th) variants also currently on Netflix.

The show is frequently in contrast to this Black Mirror incident Nosedive in which contestants live apart and are voted out (or obstructed as the show calls it) to hopefully come up with a winner. The series is ideal for the social distancing era therefore it’ll be interesting to learn season two is on the first.

The news of season two of the US edition of The Circle was announced as part of a renewal blitz in ancient 2020 because of its reality slate including renewals for Love is Blind and Marie Kondo too.

When will The Circle US season two release on Netflix?

As a result of some casting websites, we know several things regarding season two of The Circle. Primarily, as of August 2020, software for the new season was still available although it notes “shortlisting is penalized”.

There’s a few further information about what’s happening during COVID-19 which has meant Netflix displays are postponed with the production schedule.

According to the record, season two” Tentatively shoots 6-weeks in late October/early November.”

This tells us that the end of 2020 should wrap up the string and be all set for release in early 2021 at the earliest.

How to apply for The Circle on Netflix

Right now, the best way to apply is with the aforementioned casting site that is accepting applications up until August 28th, 2020. You can also apply via the official site for The Circle US casting from Studio Lambert.

They are searching for anyone above the age of 21, all genders and all ethnicities.

Are you looking forward to season 2 of The Circle coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.