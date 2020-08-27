The Capture Season 2: All we know so far!!

- Advertisement -

British mystery crime-drama series created, written and directed by Ben Chanan, premiered on BBC One on 3 September 2019.

Series received a positive review making it a hit show.

Cast

The main cast includes Holliday Grainger, Callum Turner, Laura Haddock, Ben Miles, Paul Ritter, and Ron Perlman.

Plot

Set in present-day London, Grainger stars as Detective Inspector Rachel Carey, who has given a task to arrest and charge the United Kingdom Special Forces Lance Corporal Shaun Emery (Turner), who is looking to clear his name of a horrific crime supposedly captured by CCTV.

According to BBC the show’s renewal follows the success of the first series, which received over 22 million requests on BBC iPlayer.

Season 2

Series is renewed for season 2 but no statement regarding the release date is made.

Moreover, in an interview Holliday Grainger said. “I’m excited to be joining Ben Chanan and the team for series two of The Capture,”

So, we can assume that Grainger would be resuming the role in season 2.

Chanan the creator of series teased that the upcoming series will see Carey “fall deeper into the dizzying world of fakery and disinformation,” having only “just scratched the surface of this conspiracy.”

The Capture season two will pick up after series one’s shock ending.

For more updates keep reading.