The Cable Company To Carry Their Channels On The Cable System

By- Akanksha Ranjan
The ongoing saga of this cable streaming tug-of-war (which has had largely the streaming side winning for more than a year today,

The Cable Company

 

as the cable business keeps bleeding subscribers) continues to garner fresh headlines, sadly, pretty predictable now.

By way of example, Spectrum is among the many cable brands that have greeted a massive decline in customers by continuing to increase prices.

It’s the kind of behavior that will undoubtedly inspire customers to cut the cord and move all-around on streaming and digital TV services.

Earlier this season, like so many of you today, I eventually cut the cable and ditched my Dish subscription —

something I was finally compelled to perform after reaching my breaking point above a mix of subpar service,

a difficult monthly bill, and a price-to-value ratio that was just too out of whack.

Contrast that with all the near-universal user appreciation of Netflix,

which a new survey from the Cowen & Co analytics firm has found is so powerful that 55% of readers would be fine with paying

just a little longer each month to keep the support.

The bigger point being —

that the coronavirus pandemic has changed many of our seeing habits, but maybe not the habits of…

everyone, shall we say.

Case in point: The cable industry is up to its usual shenanigans, never mind that it continues to drop clients at a rapid clip.

You can probably guess what we’re speaking about —

more despicable fee rises, representing the industry’s ongoing attempt to handle its decline by bleeding clients dry.

This latest news comes in the website Stop the Cap! ,

which cites Spectrum workers as confirming a rate increase for cable TV clients is coming just as soon as a month

With regards to what is coming, the $2.95/month Broadcast TV Fee surcharge is being increased to $16.45/month (which equates to almost $200 moreover a year).

“Customers on a promotional pricing plan won’t see this rate increase till their promotional pricing expires,” Cease the Cap! Notes, adding that:

“Customers bundling several products should anticipate discounts to decrease that cost a bit.”The Cable Company

Granted, you could counter this news with recent price increases at streaming TV services such as Hulu and YouTube TV,

with the latter using only bumped its cost to $64.99/month later incorporating eight new channels.

Likewise, the purchase price of Hulu’s tier that includes live TV has also steadily increased.,

with all the cheapest program now $55/month.

All that said, however, choices like those still represent generally cheaper alternatives to traditional cable packs after The Cable Company

the latter has tacked on gear rental charges and all sorts of other miscellaneous fees

which aren’t always readily understood when you receive your monthly invoice.

Cease the Cap!

Notes that Spectrum’s increased Broadcast TV fee apparently”covers the retransmission costs local broadcasters control

the cable company to carry their channels on the cable system.

Spectrum breaks this fee out of the monthly price of cable TV and puts it as a separate line item on your bill.”

The site also notes that practice also”handily allows the company to pass through speed increases even The Cable Company

when you are on a price-lock promotional pricing package typically offer to new customers.”

Akanksha Ranjan

Also Read:
