The Boys Season 2: Trailer Reveals a Powerful Stormfront, Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything!!!

Amazon was variety sufficient to release a teaser for The Boys season 2 again throughout the show’s [email protected] appearance. However now the complete trailer has arrived and it makes that earlier teaser seem like child’s play…albeit horrifically violent child’s play.

The full official trailer for The Boys season 2 is a dense three minutes of action and exposition. You already know you’ve obtained a great one when there’s time for a song change. Check out The Boys season 2 trailer below.

Holy exploding whale, Batman, the place even to start? Suppose the exploding whale is nearly as good a spot as any. The Deep ended final season in exile in Sandusky, Ohio (a really acceptable place for an corny aquatic superhero to be exiled to). Appears to be like like he’s virtually obtained his life again collectively for season 2 earlier than Butcher and the Boys take a motor boat to his hopes and dreams.

Elsewhere, the trailer makes the Boys’ objectives this season crystal clear. Butcher now is aware of that his wife is alive and being saved in a domestic jail by Vought. Not solely that however Butcher and the boys are actually “essentially the most needed lads within the nation.” Excellent restraint on not overusing “the boys,” Butch.