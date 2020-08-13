Home TV Series Netflix The Boys Season 2 trailer: More terror, more exploding bodies and an...
The Boys Season 2 trailer: More terror, more exploding bodies and an army of superheroes And Here’s What We Know?

By- Vinay yadav
Amazon Prime Video has Released the first trailer for its next season of the hit series. The new season will see the development of an evil villain than Homelander with goals.

Aya Cash joins the series as Stormfront, a girl who wants to rule the planet. She lovers that the anxiety of’supes’ in people, gaining confidence and their confidence. Homelander that appears vary initially of her goals unites her cause.

Watch: The Boys Season 2 trailer here

Billy Butcher’s staff is growing larger. A brand new super can make people explode at will and combines the team.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Boys Season 2:

The more extreme, more mad Season 2 uncovers The Boys on the run from the legislation, sought by the Supes, and desperately attempting to regroup and fight against Vought. In concealing, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) attempt to adapt to a new standard, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere available. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) has to navigate her location at The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking full control. His power is jeopardized with the accession of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a societal media-savvy brand new Supe, with a list of her own. In addition to this, the Supervillain hazard creates waves as Vought attempts to capitalize on the country’s paranoia and takes centre stage.

Dependent on the New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys had been developed by Eric Kripke (Supernatural).

This show’s next season will premiere on September 4. Meanwhile, the third season of the show was declared at the session that was Comic-Con in Home. Prime Rewind: Within The Boys will premiere with a return at the season on August 28 and is going to have a companion series for every episode of the season.

