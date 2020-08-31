Home TV Series Amazon Prime The Boys Season 2 Trailer: More Terror, More Exploding Bodies And An...
The Boys Season 2 Trailer: More Terror, More Exploding Bodies And An Army Of Superheroes And Everything You Need to Know !!

By- Vinay yadav
Amazon Prime Video has Released the first full trailer for its next season of the hit series, The Boys. The new season will see the development of a wicked new villain with goals even more menacing than Homelander.

Aya Cash joins the series as Stormfront, a girl who wants to rule the planet with an army of supes. She lovers that the anxiety terrorist supes’ in people, gaining their confidence and confidence. Even Homelander that appears vary of her goals initially, after unites her origin.

Watch: The Boys Season 2 trailer here

Meanwhile, Billy Butcher’s staff is also growing larger. A brand new, quite Eleven from Stranger Things-Esque sure combines the team and can make people burst only at will.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Boys Season 2:

The more extreme, more mad Season 2 uncovers The Boys on the run from the legislation, sought by the Supes, and desperately attempting to regroup and fight against Vought. In concealing, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) attempt to adapt to a new standard, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere available. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) has to navigate her location at The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking full control. His power is jeopardized with the accession of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a societal media-savvy brand new Supe, with a list of her own. In addition to this, the Supervillain hazard takes centre stage and creates waves as Vought attempts to capitalize on the country’s paranoia.

Dependent on the New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys had been developed by Eric Kripke (Supernatural).

The next season of this series will premiere on September 4. The series’s third season was declared at the Comic-Con in Home session. Prime Rewind: Within The Boys will premiere on August 28 with a return at the season and is going to have a companion series for every episode of the season.

Also Read:   The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!
Also Read:   The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!
