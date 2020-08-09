Home TV Series Netflix The Boys season 2 trailer: Five key takeaways
The Boys season 2 trailer: Five key takeaways

By- Rahul Kumar
The season two will start streaming from September 4. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

The trailer for the next season of the comic-book series of Amazon Prime Video The Boys premiered on Tuesday. The long-ish trailer, clocking over 3 minutes, guarantees more insanity from Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher and staff since they’re searched by the two’supes’ and law enforcement and try to take the Vough Corporation, the evil thing that’s responsible for the Seven.

The Boys, developed by Eric Kripke about the comic-book set of the identical title, is all about a world where superheroes, with real superpowers, are real, but rather than being symbols of nobility and goodness such as the Justice League and the Avengers, they’ve allowed fame and status to go to their mind, and also have become reckless and violent. Input a lot of vigilantes that are tasked to maintain the superheroes, the Boys.

Did butcher escape Homelander?

Thus Billy Butcher has escaped the grasp of Homelander. At the finale of this show’s first season, she has been increasing the son of Homelander. And in this particular trailer, Butcher seems to be sound and safe and has escaped Homelander.

Super-terrorists

The very first season introduced superhuman terrorists who Homelander revealed he generated. In the next season, it seems they’ll play a role as another difficulty at the Boys’ front. Super-terrorists imply that Vought can inform the Congress that supes along with the Seven may take a danger like that down and they will be allowed by the Congress in the armed forces and security.

The brand new one of the Native: Stormfront

The most recent addition to the Seven, Aya Cash’s Stormfront, has turned into one of the supes because of social-media savviness and her personality. Although it appears like he is converted by her by demonstrating that they can battle and ruin the homeland appears to tease her fame. 1 thing is apparent, she’s a danger to the Boys.

The Boys still wish to shoot down Vought

The Boys’ purpose stays burning Vought. While the Boys are not going to stand a chance against supes in battle and don’t have superpowers they play dirty and also have proven that determination and grit are superpowers in themselves. It’ll be interesting to see whether they could evade the law while going through with their plan.

Can Hughie perish?

We visit Hughie with Starlight and Homelander. Homelander requests Starlight to kill Hughie and it isn’t made clear who’s her goal, though she does strike. I doubt she’ll kill Hughie is and Hughie because she’s so far is a fantastic man. So does she strike Homelander? Could she fight with him? For the time being, we have queries.

