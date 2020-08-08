Home Entertainment The Boys Season 2: Release Date, Storyleaks Everything A Fan Must Know.
The Boys Season 2: Release Date, Storyleaks Everything A Fan Must Know.

By- Alok Chand
As if the full trailer yesterday wasn’t enough for fans, Amazon has unveiled a brand new clip from the highly-anticipated second season of The Boys visiting Jack Quaid’s Hughie and Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher at odds with one another. The clip can be seen below!

The Boys Season 2

In Season 2, The Boys are on the run from the legislation, trying to regroup and fight back against Vought, and desperately hunted by the Supes. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adapt to a new standard, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her location at The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking full control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has a plan of her own. In addition to this, as Vought seeks to capitalize on the country’s paranoia, the Supervillain hazard takes centre stage and creates waves.

The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as famous as actors, as influential as politicians as well as gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

It’s helpless against the super-strong as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about the supergroup called”The Seven.” The show retains most of the comics (available for purchase here) boundary-pushing violence and sexuality while researching the dark side of superhero celebrity and fame.

The series was made by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, who’s responsible for another subversive comic book-inspired series, AMC’s Preacher, also Supernatural founder Eric Kripke.

