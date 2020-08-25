The Boys Season 2: Release Date Confirmed! Expect From The Upcoming Season?

- Advertisement -

The Boys Season two was first announced after the very first period proved. It is an internet television series that is a superhero. It’s based on the book of the same title by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The season was received from the audiences and critics, and season 2 is set for its release on Amazon Prime Video. So here Season two, including plot, cast, the release date, and the most recent upgrades.

The Boys Season 2 Release Date

- Advertisement -

The Boys Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on September 4, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. The date has been revealed in a flow occasion as the show has been renewed for a third season, their good news for the fans.

The Boys Season 2 Trailer Updates

Amazon had released a teaser trailer on December 5, 2019. It got removed from Prime Video.

On August 4, Amazon released a brand new trailer of this next season where we watch Karl Urban striking back against the superheroes, known as The Seven, who misuse their powers. Utilizing political propaganda techniques, the trailer showed that the secret plan of The Seven to construct the army of superheroes.

The Boys Season 2 Episodes Count

The next season will include a total of eight episodes. The first three episodes of this season will be instantly made available. The rest of the events will be available each Friday, which will culminate in the season on October 9.

The Big Ride

Suitable Preparation and Planning

Nothing Like It In The World

Over The Hill With The Swords Of A Thousand Men

We, Gotta, Go Now

The Bloody Doors Off

Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker

Everything I Know

The Boys Season 2 Cast Details

Following are the cast members joining the next season of The Boys —

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Erin Moriarty as Annie January/ Starlight

Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve

Antony Starr as The Homelander

Chace Crawford as The Deep

Jessie Usher as A-Train

Laz Alonso as Marvin/ Mother’s Milk

Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir

Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

Simon Pegg as Hughie’s father