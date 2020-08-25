Home Entertainment The Boys Season 2: Release Date Confirmed! Expect From The Upcoming Season?
The Boys Season 2: Release Date Confirmed! Expect From The Upcoming Season?

By- Alok Chand
The Boys Season two was first announced after the very first period proved. It is an internet television series that is a superhero. It’s based on the book of the same title by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The season was received from the audiences and critics, and season 2 is set for its release on Amazon Prime Video. So here Season two, including plot, cast, the release date, and the most recent upgrades.

The Boys Season 2

The Boys Season 2 Release Date

The Boys Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on September 4, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. The date has been revealed in a flow occasion as the show has been renewed for a third season, their good news for the fans.

The Boys Season 2 Trailer Updates

Amazon had released a teaser trailer on December 5, 2019. It got removed from Prime Video.

On August 4, Amazon released a brand new trailer of this next season where we watch Karl Urban striking back against the superheroes, known as The Seven, who misuse their powers. Utilizing political propaganda techniques, the trailer showed that the secret plan of The Seven to construct the army of superheroes.

The Boys Season 2 Episodes Count

The next season will include a total of eight episodes. The first three episodes of this season will be instantly made available. The rest of the events will be available each Friday, which will culminate in the season on October 9.

The Big Ride
Suitable Preparation and Planning
Nothing Like It In The World
Over The Hill With The Swords Of A Thousand Men
We, Gotta, Go Now
The Bloody Doors Off
Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker
Everything I Know

The Boys Season 2 Cast Details

Following are the cast members joining the next season of The Boys —

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher
Erin Moriarty as Annie January/ Starlight
Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve
Antony Starr as The Homelander
Chace Crawford as The Deep
Jessie Usher as A-Train
Laz Alonso as Marvin/ Mother’s Milk
Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir
Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell
Simon Pegg as Hughie’s father

Alok Chand

This series Babylon Berlin's...
The arrangement has exceeded fans and audience expectations after...
