The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

Amazon Prime Video has released the first full trailer for the next season of the hit show, The Boys. The new season will see the rise of an evil villain with intentions more sinister than Homelander.

Aya Cash joins the show as Stormfront, a woman who wishes to rule the planet with an army of supes. She fans the fear of’supes’ in people, gaining their confidence and trust. Even Homelander, that appears vary at first of her intentions joins her origin.

Watch: The Boys Season 2 trailer here

Billy Butcher’s staff is also growing bigger. A quite Eleven from Stranger Things-Esque sure joins the team and can make people explode at will.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Boys Season 2:

The more extreme, more mad Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the legislation, searched from the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) attempt to adapt to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her location at The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is jeopardized with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy brand new Supe, with an agenda of her own. On top of this, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and creates waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

Dependent on the New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys had been developed by Eric Kripke (Supernatural).

The next season of this series will premiere on September 4. Meanwhile, the third season of the show was declared at the session that was Comic-Con in Home. Prime Rewind: In The Boys will premiere on August 28 with a look back at the season and will have a companion show for each episode of season two.