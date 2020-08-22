The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information !!!

- Advertisement -

Together with the premiere of The Boys Season 2 now just two weeks off, Amazon Prime Video has shown a new poster series starring both The Boys themselves and the corrupt superhero team called The Seven. These posters play in the subject of The Boys looking to expose the facts.

Shared in a ribbon to the official Boys Twitter webpage, there are 12 posters in total. The first five feature that the members of The Boys — Butcher, Wee Hughie, Mother’s Milk, the Frenchman, and the Female — although the remaining seven belong to, well, ” The Seven — Homelander, Starlight, Queen Maeve, A-Train, The Deep, Black Noir and novice Stormfront. Each poster carries the tagline, “Heroes aren’t born. They’re made.” The images starring members of this Seven also prominently feature syringes that appear to contain a blue medication that provides its users superhuman abilities Compound-V.

Based on the comic book series of the Exact Same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys dropped its entire first season on Amazon Prime Video in July of 2019. Season 2 will premiere early next month under a fresh weekly-release arrangement. Since they attempt to push back against superheroes who misuse their power and 21, the series revolves around the squad. It has been renewed for Season 3.

Amazon Studios’ The Boys stars Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Tomer Kapon as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as the Female, Erin Moriarty as Annie January, Chace Crawford as the Deep, Antony Starr as Homelander, Aya Cash as Stormfront and Simon Pegg as Hughie’s daddy. Season 2 premieres Sept. 4 to Amazon Prime Video.